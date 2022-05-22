MLS / Matchday 14
Citi Field / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Advertisement
Ad

New York City FC - Chicago Fire FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

Chicago Fire FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1256121
2
New York City FCNYC
1162320
3
CF MontréalCFM
1262420
4
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1255220
14
Chicago Fire FCCHI
1225511
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Columbus Crew SC
-
-
Los Angeles FC
Delay
FC Cincinnati
-
-
New England Revolution
Delay
D.C. United
-
-
Toronto FC
23:30
Nashville SC
-
-
Atlanta United FC
22/05

Follow the MLS live Football match between New York City FC and Chicago Fire FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 22 May 2022.

Catch the latest New York City FC and Chicago Fire FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.