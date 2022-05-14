MLS / Matchday 12
Yankee Stadium / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
New York City FC - Columbus Crew SC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

Columbus Crew SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
6
New York City FCNYC
942314
9
Columbus Crew SCCOL
1034313
