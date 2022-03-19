MLS / Matchday 4
Yankee Stadium / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Advertisement
Ad

New York City FC - Philadelphia Union Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

Philadelphia Union

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
32107
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
32107
3
New York Red BullsNYR
32016
4
D.C. UnitedDCU
32016
5
Atlanta United FCATL
32016
7
New York City FCNYC
31114
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Cincinnati
-
-
Inter Miami CF
19/03
Toronto FC
-
-
D.C. United
19/03
LA Galaxy
-
-
Orlando City SC
19/03
Atlanta United FC
-
-
CF Montréal
19/03

Follow the MLS live Football match between New York City FC and Philadelphia Union with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest New York City FC and Philadelphia Union news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.