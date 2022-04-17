MLS / Matchday 8
Yankee Stadium / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
New York City FC - Real Salt Lake

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

Real Salt Lake

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
651016
2
Orlando City SCORL
732211
3
New York Red BullsNYR
631210
4
Atlanta United FCATL
631210
5
Charlotte FCCHA
73049
12
New York City FCNYC
51134
Follow the MLS live Football match between New York City FC and Real Salt Lake with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 17 April 2022.

