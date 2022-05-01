MLS / Matchday 10
Yankee Stadium / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Advertisement
Ad

New York City FC - San Jose Earthquakes

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
832311
5
Toronto FCTOR
832311
7
New York City FCNYC
731310
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Houston Dynamo FC
1
1
Austin FC
42'
Toronto FC
-
-
FC Cincinnati
20:00
Real Salt Lake
-
-
LA Galaxy
20:30
CF Montréal
-
-
Atlanta United FC
21:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between New York City FC and San Jose Earthquakes with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 May 2022.

Catch the latest New York City FC and San Jose Earthquakes news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.