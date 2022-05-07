MLS / Matchday 11
Citi Field / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Completed
0
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
New York City FC - Sporting Kansas City

Highlights

New York City FC
Sporting Kansas City

Statistics

New York City FC logo
New York City FC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
0

Goals

0
74%
Possession
26%
4
Corners
1
0
Free kicks
0
3
Offside
2

Lineups

New York City FC
4-5-1
Sporting Kansas City
4-3-3
New York City FC
4-5-1
Sporting Kansas City
4-3-3
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
6
New York City FCNYC
942314
Follow the MLS live Football match between New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 8 May 2022.

