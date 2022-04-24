MLS / Matchday 9
Citi Field / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
New York City FC - Toronto FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

Toronto FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
Orlando City SCORL
842214
3
New York Red BullsNYR
732211
4
Atlanta United FCATL
732211
5
Toronto FCTOR
732211
10
New York City FCNYC
62137
