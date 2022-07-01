MLS / Matchday 20
Red Bull Arena / 01.07.2022
New York Red Bulls
Not started
-
-
Atlanta United FC
New York Red Bulls - Atlanta United FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
3
New York City FCNYC
1684428
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1775526
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
11
Atlanta United FCATL
1554619
