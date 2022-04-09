MLS / Matchday 7
Red Bull Arena / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-red-bulls/teamcenter.shtml
New York Red Bulls
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/impact-montreal/teamcenter.shtml
CF Montréal
New York Red Bulls - CF Montréal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

New York Red Bulls

CF Montréal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
541013
2
New York Red BullsNYR
531110
3
Atlanta United FCATL
531110
4
Chicago Fire FCCHI
52309
5
Columbus Crew SCCOL
52218
13
CF MontréalCFM
51134
Follow the MLS live Football match between New York Red Bulls and CF Montréal with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 9 April 2022.

Catch the latest New York Red Bulls and CF Montréal news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

