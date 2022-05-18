MLS / Matchday 13
Red Bull Arena / 19.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-red-bulls/teamcenter.shtml
New York Red Bulls
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
New York Red Bulls - Chicago Fire FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

New York Red Bulls

Chicago Fire FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1162320
2
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1155120
4
FC CincinnatiCIN
1261519
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1154219
14
Chicago Fire FCCHI
1124510
