MLS / Matchday 4
Red Bull Arena / 20.03.2022
New York Red Bulls
Not started
-
-
Columbus Crew SC
New York Red Bulls - Columbus Crew SC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

New York Red Bulls

Columbus Crew SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
431010
2
Columbus Crew SCCOL
32107
3
New York Red BullsNYR
32016
4
D.C. UnitedDCU
32016
5
Atlanta United FCATL
32016
