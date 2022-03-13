MLS / Matchday 3
Red Bull Arena / 13.03.2022
New York Red Bulls
Rescheduled
-
-
Minnesota United FC
New York Red Bulls - Minnesota United FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

New York Red Bulls

Minnesota United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
32107
2
New York Red BullsNYR
22006
3
D.C. UnitedDCU
22006
4
New York City FCNYC
31114
5
Orlando City SCORL
21104
