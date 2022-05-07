MLS / Matchday 11
Red Bull Arena / 08.05.2022
New York Red Bulls
Completed
1
1
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls - Portland Timbers

Highlights

New York Red Bulls
Portland Timbers

Statistics

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
1

Goals

1
50%
Possession
50%
6
Corners
1
0
Free kicks
0
2
Offside
0

Lineups

New York Red Bulls
3-4-3
Portland Timbers
4-5-1
New York Red Bulls
3-4-3
Portland Timbers
4-5-1
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
