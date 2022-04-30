MLS / Matchday 10
Exploria Stadium / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/charlotte-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Charlotte FC
Advertisement
Ad

Orlando City SC - Charlotte FC

Statistics

Recent matches

Orlando City SC

Charlotte FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
832311
5
Toronto FCTOR
832311
8
Charlotte FCCHA
931510
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Houston Dynamo FC
-
-
Austin FC
18:30
Toronto FC
-
-
FC Cincinnati
20:00
Real Salt Lake
-
-
LA Galaxy
20:30
CF Montréal
-
-
Atlanta United FC
21:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between Orlando City SC and Charlotte FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 1 May 2022.

Catch the latest Orlando City SC and Charlotte FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.