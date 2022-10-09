Orlando City SC - Columbus Crew SC

MLS / Matchday 40
Exploria Stadium / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Orlando City SC

Columbus Crew SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
33214867
2
Austin FCAUS
331671055
3
FC DallasDAL
331311950
4
LA GalaxyLAG
331381247
5
Nashville SCNAS
3312111047
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York Red Bulls
-
-
Charlotte FC
09/10
D.C. United
-
-
FC Cincinnati
09/10
Inter Miami CF
-
-
CF Montréal
09/10
Philadelphia Union
-
-
Toronto FC
09/10

Follow the MLS live Football match between Orlando City SC and Columbus Crew SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest Orlando City SC and Columbus Crew SC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.