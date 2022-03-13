MLS / Matchday 3
Exploria Stadium / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Advertisement
Ad

Orlando City SC - FC Cincinnati Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Orlando City SC

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York Red BullsNYR
22006
2
D.C. UnitedDCU
22006
3
Columbus Crew SCCOL
21104
4
Orlando City SCORL
21104
5
New England RevolutionNER
21104
14
FC CincinnatiCIN
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York City FC
-
-
CF Montréal
18:00
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
Toronto FC
18:30
Inter Miami CF
-
-
Los Angeles FC
18:30
Seattle Sounders FC
-
-
LA Galaxy
20:30

Follow the MLS live Football match between Orlando City SC and FC Cincinnati with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 13 March 2022.

Catch the latest Orlando City SC and FC Cincinnati news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.