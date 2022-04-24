MLS / Matchday 9
Exploria Stadium / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-red-bulls/teamcenter.shtml
New York Red Bulls
Advertisement
Ad

Orlando City SC - New York Red Bulls

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Orlando City SC

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
861119
2
Orlando City SCORL
842214
3
New York Red BullsNYR
732211
4
Atlanta United FCATL
732211
5
Toronto FCTOR
732211
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Dallas
0
1
Houston Dynamo FC
Half-time
Philadelphia Union
1
0
CF Montréal
46'
Minnesota United FC
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
22:00
D.C. United
-
-
New England Revolution
24/04

Follow the MLS live Football match between Orlando City SC and New York Red Bulls with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest Orlando City SC and New York Red Bulls news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.