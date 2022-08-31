Orlando City SC - Seattle Sounders FC

MLS / Matchday 33
Exploria Stadium / 01.09.2022
Orlando City SC
Not started
-
-
Seattle Sounders FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Orlando City SC

Seattle Sounders FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
27183657
2
Austin FCAUS
27156651
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
27135944
4
FC DallasDAL
291110843
5
Nashville SCNAS
28109939
10
Seattle Sounders FCSEA
271031433
