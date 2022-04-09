MLS / Matchday 7
Subaru Park / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Advertisement
Ad

Philadelphia Union - Columbus Crew SC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
541013
2
New York Red BullsNYR
531110
3
Atlanta United FCATL
531110
4
Chicago Fire FCCHI
52309
5
Columbus Crew SCCOL
52218
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Orlando City SC
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
18:00
Inter Miami CF
-
-
New England Revolution
20:00
New York Red Bulls
-
-
CF Montréal
21:00
LA Galaxy
-
-
Los Angeles FC
10/04

Follow the MLS live Football match between Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 9 April 2022.

Catch the latest Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew SC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.