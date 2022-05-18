MLS / Matchday 13
Subaru Park / 19.05.2022
Philadelphia Union
Not started
-
-
Inter Miami CF
Philadelphia Union - Inter Miami CF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1162320
2
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1155120
4
FC CincinnatiCIN
1261519
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1154219
13
Inter Miami CFMIA
1132611
