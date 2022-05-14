MLS / Matchday 12
Subaru Park / 15.05.2022
Philadelphia Union
Not started
-
-
New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union - New York Red Bulls

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Philadelphia Union

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
