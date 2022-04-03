MLS / Matchday 6
Providence Park / 03.04.2022
Portland Timbers
Not started
-
-
LA Galaxy
Portland Timbers - LA Galaxy

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
431010
2
Chicago Fire FCCHI
52309
3
Columbus Crew SCCOL
42208
4
Orlando City SCORL
52218
5
New York Red BullsNYR
42117
