MLS / Matchday 5
Providence Park / 27.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
Portland Timbers - Orlando City SC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Portland Timbers

Orlando City SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
431010
2
Columbus Crew SCCOL
42208
3
Chicago Fire FCCHI
42208
4
New York Red BullsNYR
42117
5
Orlando City SCORL
42117
Charlotte FC
1
0
FC Cincinnati
Half-time

