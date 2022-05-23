MLS / Matchday 14
Providence Park / 23.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Portland Timbers - Philadelphia Union

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Portland Timbers

Philadelphia Union

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1256121
2
New York City FCNYC
1162320
3
CF MontréalCFM
1262420
4
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1255220
