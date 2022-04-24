MLS / Matchday 9
Providence Park / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Advertisement
Ad

Portland Timbers - Real Salt Lake

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
751116
2
Orlando City SCORL
842214
3
New York Red BullsNYR
732211
4
Atlanta United FCATL
732211
5
Toronto FCTOR
732211
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Dallas
-
-
Houston Dynamo FC
20:00
Philadelphia Union
-
-
CF Montréal
20:00
Minnesota United FC
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
22:00
D.C. United
-
-
New England Revolution
24/04

Follow the MLS live Football match between Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 24 April 2022.

Catch the latest Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.