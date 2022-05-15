MLS / Matchday 12
Providence Park / 15.05.2022
Portland Timbers
Not started
-
-
Sporting Kansas City
Portland Timbers - Sporting Kansas City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
