Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati

MLS / Matchday 38
Rio Tinto Stadium / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Salt Lake

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
31194861
2
Austin FCAUS
31166954
3
FC DallasDAL
311310849
4
Nashville SCNAS
311210946
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
311361245
7
Real Salt LakeRSL
3111101043
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York City FC
-
-
New York Red Bulls
18:00
Atlanta United FC
-
-
Philadelphia Union
20:30
Orlando City SC
-
-
Toronto FC
18/09
New England Revolution
-
-
CF Montréal
18/09

Follow the MLS live Football match between Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:30 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Real Salt Lake and FC Cincinnati news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.