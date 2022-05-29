MLS / Matchday 15
Rio Tinto Stadium / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Salt Lake

Houston Dynamo FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1366124
2
New York City FCNYC
1272323
3
Orlando City SCORL
1363421
4
CF MontréalCFM
1362520
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1355320
