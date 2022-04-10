MLS / Matchday 7
Rio Tinto Stadium / 10.04.2022
Real Salt Lake
Not started
-
-
Toronto FC
Real Salt Lake - Toronto FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Salt Lake

Toronto FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
541013
2
New York Red BullsNYR
531110
3
Atlanta United FCATL
531110
4
Chicago Fire FCCHI
52309
5
Columbus Crew SCCOL
52218
7
Toronto FCTOR
52127
