Real Salt Lake - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

MLS / Matchday 31
Rio Tinto Stadium / 21.08.2022
Real Salt Lake
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Real Salt Lake

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
25183457
2
Austin FCAUS
25146548
3
FC DallasDAL
27119742
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
25115938
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
25107837
7
Vancouver Whitecaps FCVAN
26961133
Related matches

LA Galaxy
2
1
Seattle Sounders FC
59'
New York Red Bulls
-
-
FC Cincinnati
23:00
CF Montréal
-
-
New England Revolution
21/08
D.C. United
-
-
Philadelphia Union
21/08

