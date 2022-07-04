MLS / Matchday 21
Earthquakes Stadium / 04.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
San Jose Earthquakes - Chicago Fire FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

San Jose Earthquakes

Chicago Fire FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1885529
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
4
New York City FCNYC
1684428
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
13
Chicago Fire FCCHI
1745817
