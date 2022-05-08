MLS / Matchday 11
Earthquakes Stadium / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
    Statistics

    1

    Goals

    0
    59%
    Possession
    41%
    9
    Corners
    3
    0
    Free kicks
    0
    1
    Offside
    2

    Lineups

    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        Philadelphia UnionPHI
        		1054119
        2
        New York Red BullsNYR
        		1053218
        3
        CF MontréalCFM
        		1052317
        4
        Orlando City SCORL
        		1152417
        5
        FC CincinnatiCIN
        		1151516
