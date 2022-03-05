MLS / Matchday 2
Earthquakes Stadium / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
San Jose Earthquakes - Columbus Crew SC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

San Jose Earthquakes

Columbus Crew SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
11003
2
D.C. UnitedDCU
11003
3
New York Red BullsNYR
11003
4
Atlanta United FCATL
11003
5
Orlando City SCORL
11003
