San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC

MLS / Matchday 24
Earthquakes Stadium / 18.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Austin FCAUS
21125441
2
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
2194831
4
Nashville SCNAS
2086630
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2086630
12
Houston Dynamo FCHOU
20641022
13
San Jose EarthquakesSJE
1957722
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Chicago Fire FC
1
0
Seattle Sounders FC
69'
Minnesota United FC
2
0
D.C. United
68'
FC Dallas
0
0
Austin FC
27'
Colorado Rapids
2
0
LA Galaxy
28'

Follow the MLS live Football match between San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:30 on 18 July 2022.

Catch the latest San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.