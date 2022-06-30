MLS / Matchday 20
Lumen Field / 30.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Completed
1
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/impact-montreal/teamcenter.shtml
CF Montréal
Seattle Sounders FC - CF Montréal

Highlights

Seattle Sounders FC
CF Montréal

Statistics

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
1

Goals

2
52%
Possession
48%
4
Corners
5
10
Free kicks
7
2
Offside
0

Lineups

Seattle Sounders FC
4-5-1
CF Montréal
3-4-3
Seattle Sounders FC
4-5-1
CF Montréal
3-4-3
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
3
New York City FCNYC
1684428
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1775526
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
