Seattle Sounders FC - FC Cincinnati

MLS / Matchday 7
Lumen Field / 28.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Seattle Sounders FC

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
32204864
2
Austin FCAUS
32167955
3
FC DallasDAL
321311850
4
Nashville SCNAS
321211947
5
LA GalaxyLAG
321371246
10
Seattle Sounders FCSEA
311231639
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York City FC
1
2
D.C. United
Austin FC
1
0
Minnesota United FC
Charlotte FC
1
0
Atlanta United FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2
3
Portland Timbers

Follow the MLS live Football match between Seattle Sounders FC and FC Cincinnati with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 28 September 2022.

Catch the latest Seattle Sounders FC and FC Cincinnati news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.