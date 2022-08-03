Seattle Sounders FC - FC Dallas

MLS / Matchday 27
Lumen Field / 03.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-dallas/teamcenter.shtml
FC Dallas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Seattle Sounders FC

FC Dallas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
22153448
2
Austin FCAUS
23135544
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
23105835
4
FC DallasDAL
2398635
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2397734
9
Seattle Sounders FCSEA
22921129
