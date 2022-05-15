MLS / Matchday 12
Lumen Field / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/minnesota-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Minnesota United FC
Seattle Sounders FC - Minnesota United FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Seattle Sounders FC

Minnesota United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
Orlando City SCORL
1253418
4
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
