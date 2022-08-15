Seattle Sounders FC - Real Salt Lake

MLS / Matchday 29
Lumen Field / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Seattle Sounders FC

Real Salt Lake

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
23163451
2
Austin FCAUS
25136645
3
FC DallasDAL
26109739
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
24105935
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2497834
8
Seattle Sounders FCSEA
241021232
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Austin FC
1
3
Sporting Kansas City
50'
FC Dallas
3
0
San Jose Earthquakes
50'
Houston Dynamo FC
2
2
CF Montréal
Half-time
Colorado Rapids
1
1
Columbus Crew SC
47'

Follow the MLS live Football match between Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 15 August 2022.

Catch the latest Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.