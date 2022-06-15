MLS / Matchday 10
Lumen Field / 15.06.2022
Seattle Sounders FC
Completed
4
0
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
    Seattle Sounders FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

    Highlights

    Seattle Sounders FC
    Vancouver Whitecaps FC

    Statistics

    Seattle Sounders FC logo
    Seattle Sounders FC
    Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
    Vancouver Whitecaps FC
    4

    Goals

    0
    56%
    Possession
    44%
    4
    Corners
    3
    0
    Free kicks
    0
    2
    Offside
    3

    Lineups

    Seattle Sounders FC
    4-4-2
    Vancouver Whitecaps FC
    3-4-3
    Seattle Sounders FC
    4-4-2
    Vancouver Whitecaps FC
    3-4-3
    Seattle Sounders FC logo
    Seattle Sounders FC
    Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
    Vancouver Whitecaps FC
    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        New York City FCNYC
        		1382326
        2
        Philadelphia UnionPHI
        		1467125
        3
        CF MontréalCFM
        		1472523
        4
        New York Red BullsNYR
        		1565423
        5
        Orlando City SCORL
        		1564522
