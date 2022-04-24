MLS / Matchday 9
Children's Mercy Park / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
Completed
0
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Sporting Kansas City - Columbus Crew SC

Highlights

Sporting Kansas City
Columbus Crew SC

Statistics

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
0

Goals

0
64%
Possession
36%
2
Corners
2
0
Free kicks
0
1
Offside
4

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City
4-3-3
Columbus Crew SC
4-3-3
Sporting Kansas City
4-3-3
Columbus Crew SC
4-3-3
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
832311
5
Toronto FCTOR
832311
12
Columbus Crew SCCOL
82339
