MLS / Matchday 10
Children's Mercy Park / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-dallas/teamcenter.shtml
FC Dallas
Sporting Kansas City - FC Dallas

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Kansas City

FC Dallas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
832311
5
Toronto FCTOR
832311
Follow the MLS live Football match between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 1 May 2022.

Catch the latest Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.