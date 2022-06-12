MLS / Matchday 17
Children's Mercy Park / 12.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Advertisement
Ad

Sporting Kansas City - New England Revolution

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Kansas City

New England Revolution

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
3
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1565423
5
Orlando City SCORL
1463521
11
New England RevolutionNER
1344516
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Charlotte FC
1
0
New York Red Bulls
67'

Follow the MLS live Football match between Sporting Kansas City and New England Revolution with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 12 June 2022.

Catch the latest Sporting Kansas City and New England Revolution news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.