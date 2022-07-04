MLS / Matchday 21
Children's Mercy Park / 04.07.2022
Sporting Kansas City
Not started
-
-
New York Red Bulls
Sporting Kansas City - New York Red Bulls

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Kansas City

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1885529
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
4
New York City FCNYC
1684428
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
