MLS / Matchday 19
BMO Field / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Toronto FC - Atlanta United FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toronto FC

Atlanta United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1483327
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1675426
3
Orlando City SCORL
1775526
4
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1568126
5
CF MontréalCFM
1572623
9
Atlanta United FCATL
1454519
12
Toronto FCTOR
1543815
