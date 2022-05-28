MLS / Matchday 15
BMO Field / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Toronto FC

Chicago Fire FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1366124
2
New York City FCNYC
1272323
3
Orlando City SCORL
1363421
4
CF MontréalCFM
1362520
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1355320
13
Toronto FCTOR
1333712
14
Chicago Fire FCCHI
1325611
