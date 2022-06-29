MLS / Matchday 20
BMO Field / 30.06.2022
Toronto FC
Completed
1
2
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC - Columbus Crew SC

Highlights

Toronto FC
Columbus Crew SC

Statistics

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
1

Goals

2
64%
Possession
36%
6
Corners
4
0
Free kicks
0
1
Offside
0

Lineups

Toronto FC
4-4-2
Columbus Crew SC
3-5-2
Toronto FC
4-4-2
Columbus Crew SC
3-5-2
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
3
New York City FCNYC
1684428
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1775526
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
9
Columbus Crew SCCOL
1656521
12
Toronto FCTOR
1753918
