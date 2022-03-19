MLS / Matchday 4
BMO Field / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Advertisement
Ad

Toronto FC - D.C. United Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toronto FC

D.C. United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
32107
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
32107
3
New York Red BullsNYR
32016
4
D.C. UnitedDCU
32016
5
Atlanta United FCATL
32016
11
Toronto FCTOR
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Cincinnati
-
-
Inter Miami CF
19/03
New York City FC
-
-
Philadelphia Union
19/03
LA Galaxy
-
-
Orlando City SC
19/03
Atlanta United FC
-
-
CF Montréal
19/03

Follow the MLS live Football match between Toronto FC and D.C. United with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest Toronto FC and D.C. United news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.