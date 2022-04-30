MLS / Matchday 10
BMO Field / 30.04.2022
Toronto FC
Not started
-
-
FC Cincinnati
Toronto FC - FC Cincinnati

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toronto FC
FC Cincinnati
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
832311
5
Toronto FCTOR
832311
14
FC CincinnatiCIN
82157
Follow the MLS live Football match between Toronto FC and FC Cincinnati with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 30 April 2022.

