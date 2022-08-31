Toronto FC - LA Galaxy

MLS / Matchday 33
BMO Field / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Toronto FC

LA Galaxy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
27183657
2
Austin FCAUS
27156651
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
27135944
4
FC DallasDAL
291110843
5
Nashville SCNAS
28109939
7
LA GalaxyLAG
261141137
